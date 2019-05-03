police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Leah Richard, 21, of Woolwich, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:28 a.m. Friday at 163 Bates St.
- Tara Crider, 35, of 11 Sylvan Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 6:20 p.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
- Donald Philbrook, 39, of 139 Broad St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 11:20 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Steven Lewis, 45, of 75 University St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, 11:36 p.m. Thursday on Coburn Street.
- Oscar Flores-Lopez, 48, listed as transient, on a charge of domestic assault, 10:59 a.m. Thursday at 247 Bates St.
Androscoggin County
- Aaron Towle, 37, of 37 Oak St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging domestic terrorizing, 8:30 a.m. Friday at 2 Turner St., Auburn.
Accidents
Lewiston
- A car driven by Donald A. Gosselin, 64, of Auburn, struck the back of an SUV driven by Robert W. Baseler, 75, of Monmouth, while Baseler was slowing in traffic at 3:38 p.m. Monday on Sabattus Street. The impact forced Baseler’s vehicle into the back of a van driven by Debra E. Booker, 65, of Litchfield, who was also slowing in traffic. Damage to Booker’s 2016 Kia was listed as functional. Baseler’s 2001 Jeep and Gosselin’s 2005 Subaru were towed.
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Paula L. Kozinn, 64, of Portland, and Christopher Johnson, 45, of Canton, collided at 11:32 a.m. Thursday at Washington and Phil-o-Mar streets. Kozinn’s 2006 Ford was towed as was the 2018 GMC driven by Johnson and owned by All State Asphalt of Richmond.
