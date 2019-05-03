Rangeley, ME – For the first time since establishing their EcoVenture Camp in 1997, the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust offered Winter and Spring EcoVenture Sessions over the school vacations to children in Kindergarten through 4th grade. Aligning with EcoVenture’s tradition, campers were both year-round residents or seasonal visitors who have a deep family tie to Rangeley.

Campers joined staff at their downtown office in Rangeley where they learned about first aid, lost in the woods protocol, how to tie knots, watershed health and non-point source pollution along with arts and crafts and team-building activities.

Campers visited WRGY, Rangeley’s public radio station, where they recorded sound-bites for the air. They researched Maine animals at Rangeley Public Library, and went ice-fishing in February and open water fishing in April on Haley Pond.

“We enjoyed creating these sessions that introduce our campers to all that we can do outside all year long,” stated Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager. “These campers now have the skills to tie their own fish hooks, bait their lines, cast like a pro AND identify their catch. It was all possible because of the generosity of our membership and community.”

RLHT will offer February and April sessions again in 2020. To learn more about EcoVenture or other RLHT programs visit rlht.org.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access of over 14000 acres of conservation land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They operate EcoVenture Youth Camp, Headwaters Lake Protection Program, and offer remote and traditional camping through Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.

