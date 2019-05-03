True North Theatre, a theatre company based in Orono, and the University of Maine partnered recently to present two workshops with Intimacy Directors International. Nearly 30 participants learned about specific protocols and methods to support and protect directors, actors and stage management — as well as teachers, producers and company management — in the creation of authentic and powerful stories of intimacy on stage and screen.

The two programs were led by Dan Granke a Director, Fight Director, Intimacy Director, and Movement Specialist based in Tampa, Fl. Angela Bonacasa, the Artistic Director for True North Theatre, was thrilled with the event, saying, “It was phenomenal. I cannot recommend it highly enough. Intimacy Directors International also offers a three day intensive program which may be something we can work with other producers and venues in the state to present.”

True North Theatre is a non-profit theatre company based in Orono with a mission to entertain, educate, and inspire through high quality productions that highlight the breadth, depth, and complexity of the human experience. Their next production, Eurydice written by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Tricia Hobbs, will be performed the weekends of June 21st and 28th at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre at the University of Maine in Orono. For more information on any of the programs of True North Theatre visit their website at www.truenorththeatre.org.

