Monday evenings meeting has got to be one of the shortest on record, that’s not a complaint. Vice-Chairman Donald Nuttall called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm.

On a motion by Selectman Egan and a second by Selectman Lowell, the Board unanimously approved the meeting minutes from the April 10th budget and regular meeting. They would also unanimously approve accounts payable warrant numbered forty-nine in the amount of $519,736.27, a liquor license renewal for Forks in the Air and a vendor’s license renewal for High Tide Low Tide Seafood Truck.

The Board would approve an amendment to the Downtown Revitalization Parking Improvements, per the attached correspondence from Jeff Preble, it has been determined that the Town does not wish to develop additional parking spaces adjacent to the basketball court nor behind the public restroom and Chamber building at this time.

Adoption of the draft media policy was tabled until there was a full board in attendance.

Department head updates were submitted by the usual suspects, the police and fire chief provided call logs and the Code Enforcement Officer reported on permits issued, site inspections and plans for the Planning Board to review.

Selectmen will be holding a public hearing on May 6 at 5pm before their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 pm to discuss the Overlook sidewalk.

