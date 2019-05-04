Arrests

Auburn

• Tara Burton, 38, of 32 Cook St., on a warrant, failure to appear, unpaid restitution, 8:12 p.m. Friday on Cook Street.

• Robert Bouthot, 24, of 5 Myrtle St., operating under the influence, 11:51 p.m. Friday on Center Street.

• Tyler Mason, 22, of 68 Pleasant St., disorderly conduct, 2:55 a.m. Saturday on Pleasant Street.

• Scott Allen, 48, of 900 Park St., South Paris, operating under the influence, 2:16 a.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue.

Lewiston

• Dennis Mccann, 27, of 63 Howe St., on a warrant, failure to appear, 10:15 p.m. Friday on Howe Street.

Androscoggin County

• Gale Smith, 47, of 1 North Main St., Mechanic Falls, violation of bail conditions, 10:25 p.m. Friday on North Street by the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

• Dwayne Smith, 38, of 555 Allen Pond Road, Leeds, operating under the influence, 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 in Leeds by Maine State Police.

