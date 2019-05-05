BETHEL — Local residents are rallying to support Jim McLaughlin, local musician and Gould Academy teacher, who

is being treated for cancer and has just undergone surgery.

A benefit event is planned for Sunday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel, featuring a silent auction and concert.

The concert will feature local musicians Doug Alford, Kevin O’Reilly, Anna Sysko, The Mollyockett Chorus, students from Gould Academy, Simon Smith, Wendy Youmans, Thea Dunn, Ainsley Brown and others.

The silent auction will include works of art from more than 15 local artists represented by Table Rock Arts Center, as well as a variety of other items. The preview for the auction will be at 3:30.

During the second half of the concert winning auction bids will be announced from the stage.

Admission to the event will be by donation. Cash or checks to West Parish Congregational Church will accepted for payment. For more information, contact Tom Davis at [email protected]

