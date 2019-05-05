LISBON — A family was attacked by an animal, presumed by police to be a dog or a coyote, on the Lisbon walking path near the Androscoggin River on Saturday night.

The animal initially attacked the family’s 11-year-old daughter, who suffered bite wounds to her leg, according to a police news release. The girl’s mother, attempting to pull her daughter away from the animal, suffered a bite wound to her hand, and is reported to have lost a bit of her finger. The father suffered minor wounds to his hands while attempting to pry the animal’s mouth off his wife’s hand.

A 16-month-old dog with the family was not attacked during the encounter. The family fled the area and went to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for their wounds, including the rabies vaccine.

According to the Lisbon Police Department, anyone walking on the path should notify the Lisbon Police Department if they find a coyote or a dog without an owner. The department said it will conduct patrols on the path for the next several days as the investigation continues.

