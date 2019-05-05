AUBURN – Donna Marie (Good )Rowe was born Nov. 15, 1941 in Washington, DC. She grew up in McLean Va. and attended the American University in Washington.

She worked for many years as a payroll administrator and administrative assistant where she was known for being very adept at “short hand”. Donna and her family vacationed in Maine every summer until they decided to move to Auburn in 1977. Donna spent the next 11 years in The Development Office at Bates College.

Determined to open her own business, she, along with her life partner, Ernest Batchelder purchased and operated The Pleasant Street Market for many years. Unable to sit still, Donna went on to work at BJ’s for 14 years, where she made many dear friends. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Donna loved Maine’s beautiful coast and it’s many small towns and wonderful people. When she wasn’t working or traveling around Maine, she was an avid reader and loved working on puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents Kenneth and Emma Good and her (Ex) husband David Rowe. She is survived by her life partner of 30 years Ernest Batchelder of Auburn, her sister Beverly (Robert) Sloper of Great Falls, Va., her daughter Beckie Rowe of Ashburn, Va., her son Todd Rowe (Wilma) of Hunt Valley, Md.; four grandsons: Anthony (Samantha) of Washington, DC, Nick (Rachel) of New Orleans, La., Peter of Hunt Valley, Md. and Kenneth of Washington, DC.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making

a donation to:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: