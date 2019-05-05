LEWISTON – Irene E. Childs, 96, of Lewiston, formerly of Sabattus, has peacefully joined her beloved husband Aubrey of 58 years. Irene passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness on May 2, 2019. She was born in Auburn on July 6, 1922, the daughter of Francis Gallant and Blanche “Laroche” Morin, stepfather Ulbaldo Morin. Irene was educated in Hallowell.

She retired from Knapp Shoe after 30 years, holding many positions. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church where she was a secretary for 25 years.

Among her many interests, Memere especially enjoyed family gatherings, outings to the beach and those special trips to the White Mountains. She truly cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene and Aubrey regularly went out to eat with close friends on Saturdays. In their retirement years, they loved driving down to Daytona Beach. Irene enjoyed cooking and was also known for making the best potato salad!

Irene is survived by her two loving children, Christopher Childs of Lewiston, Amanda LaBonte and her husband Michael of Lewiston; grandchildren: John and Jessica LaBonte of Tilton N.H., Joshua and Candace LaBonte of Minot and Ashlee LaBonte of Fort Lee, Va.; great grandchildren: Parker, Annabelle, Alexandra, JaKobe, and Harmony; sisters-in-law, Virginia Laverdiere of Westbrook and Ruth Childs of Auburn. She is also survived by her faithful companion Lucky; special friends Richard LaBonte, Phil Cantin and Jeanne Levesque; and many nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Leo, Maurice, George and sister Adrienne.

Family would like to send a very special thanks to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, and especially Staci and Amy for all their wonderful care and friendship.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church, 70 Hogan Rd. Lewiston. A memorial visitation will take place from 4-5 p.m., with a service to follow immediately at 5 p.m. Burial will take place privately at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.funeralalternatives.net

