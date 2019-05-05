RUMFORD – J. Melvin Gallant, 87, died Friday May 3, 2019 at his residence on the Wyman Hill Road in Rumford.

Born in Mexico, Maine on August 25, 1931, he was a son of Albert and Rose (Richard) Gallant. He was graduate of Stephens High school in Rumford with the class of 1949. Melvin served in the US Air Force and worked as a millwright for Boise Cascade Paper Mill for over 36 years.

He was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and skiing.

Melvin was married in Rumford on April 19, 1958, to Jean Gagnon, who survives him, of Rumford. Other survivors include a son, Peter Gallant and his companion Joni Dolloff of Peru; a sister Evangeline Straight of Newark, N.J., two brothers Joseph Albert Gallant and his wife Barbara of Ontario, N.Y. and Francis O. Gallant and his wife Shirley of Jupiter, Fla.; a grandson Louis Gallant of Hanover, three granddaughters Danielle Dolloff of Temple, April Dolloff of Norridgewock and Brittany Dolloff of Dixfield; four great-grandchildren Carly and Travis Ryerson of Peru, Asher Nisk of Norridgewock, and Haley Mae Gallant of Peru.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

