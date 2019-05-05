HALLOWELL —The Harlow, home of the Kennebec Valley Art Association, is excited to welcome Gretchen Marion as their new executive director.

Marion has over 20 years of experience in management, marketing, fundraising and finance. Marion has a BA in art history and fine arts from the University of Connecticut. Her nonprofit experience, business knowledge and enthusiasm for arts make her an ideal fit as as executive director of the Harlow.

She says, “I’m excited to embark on this new journey and to meet fellow artists! It has long been a dream of mine to work in a gallery, and The Harlow is beyond what I could have imagined. I’m looking forward to blending my business experience with my life in the arts. Also excited to become part of the community in Hallowell.”

Susan Macpherson, president of the Harlow/KVAA board of directors says, “We are thrilled to welcome Gretchen Marion to the Harlow/KVAA. Her professional experience will help us continue the growth we’re experiencing in our new location. She is a strong addition to both Hallowell and the Kennebec Valley art community.”

In welcoming Gretchen, The Harlow bids farewell their current executive director, Deb Fahy, who has served the organization for over 14 years.

The Harlow’s hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: