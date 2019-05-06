LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is seeking its next Ethel “Billie” Gammon History Education Fellow to join its summer staff.

College students and graduating high school seniors enrolled in a college starting in the fall are welcome to apply. The deadline is June 1.

The selected individual will be a member of Norlands summer staff team and receive a $1,500 stipend toward education expenses.

The Summer Fellow gains experience in living history education, museum operations, historic agriculture and other topics that may relate to his/her interests. This professional development opportunity is designed to honor the Norlands founder’s enthusiasm for sharing American history using living history methods.

Candidates must complete an application form and submit an essay of 750 to 1,000 words describing what inspires them about Norlands and their goals for being named a Billie Gammon Fellow. Applicants must describe how their experience at Norlands will help them with their college/career pursuits. Applicants do not necessarily have to major in history or teaching. One letter of recommendation is also required. Final candidates will be invited for interviews in early June.

To receive the full award, the fellow is expected to work for the Norlands for 80 hours, or about two days/10 hours a week, during late June through August. The fellow’s primary role is to assist with tours of the Washburn family mansion and other historic buildings on site and help in the gift shop during open summer days.

The fellow will also have the opportunity to work on a project of interest such as conducting research, inventorying and cataloging the museum’s archives and collections, creating a social media plan or planning an event. The fellow will round out his/her experience by completing a capstone project and summarizing the project by writing an article for the newsletter or making a public presentation.

The Billie Gammon Fellowship is an advantageous training opportunity designed to give students the chance to tailor a project to his/her interests and broaden horizons while learning new skills, all while experiencing the Norlands.

For more information and to download an application form, visit www.norlands.org/latest-news.html, email [email protected] or call 207-897-4366.

