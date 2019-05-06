BIDDEFORD — A Biddeford couple was scheduled to make their first court appearance on Monday afternoon after they allegedly beat a woman and held a knife to her throat. As well, police charged one of the pair with kidnapping.

The 31-year-old victim told police on Sunday morning that she had been kicked and punched, and a knife was held against her throat at an address on Hill Street. Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnn Fisk said police reports indicate the woman had bruises around her face and neck and that one of her eyes was swollen shut. There also were bruises around the area of the victim’s neck and throat consistent with someone who had been choked, Fisk said.

Later that day, police located the couple and took them into custody.

Aaron Brown, 33, of Biddeford, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. His wife, Kimberly Marie Vigue-Brown, 31, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and robbery. The victim alleged that Vigue-Brown took her wallet, which contained identification and insurance cards and a small amount of currency, along with her Samsung cell phone.

“The victim met Aaron Brown and his wife Kimberly Vigue-Brown in Saco during the evening hours (on Saturday),” said Fisk. “From there, the victim agreed to accompany them to their Hill Street apartment where Mr. Brown was to retrieve an article of clothing. Once they entered an apartment the victim was physically restrained and aggressively assaulted.”

The victim was able to flee the apartment at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday and went to a nearby relative’s residence. She reported the alleged attack at Biddeford Police Department just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Police did not release a motive for the alleged crime.

Brown and Vigue-Brown were taken to the York County Jail in Alfred, where they were each held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

They were scheduled to make an appearance at Springvale District Court via video from the jail on Monday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

— Senior Staff Writer Tammy Wells can be contacted at 780-9016 or [email protected]

