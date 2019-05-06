LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is now displaying the animal portraits of Jeanelle Demers and the watercolor art of wife-husband team Ardys Arlin and Marvin Jacobs.

Demers is a professional portrait artist who specializes in paintings of animals. A native of Lewiston-Auburn, she works out of her studio in Portland and enjoys painting dogs, cats, birds and other wildlife. She creates custom pet portraits by commission, to immortalize memories of the special animals in people’s lives. Working with a reference photo and acrylic paint on canvas, she uses vivid colors and a high level of detail to create vibrant and realistic paintings, evoking the essence of each subject and capturing the twinkle in their eyes.

A previous owner of a gallery and framing studio in New Hampshire, Arlin shares her life and art with Jacobs in their home in Belmont where she draws inspiration from the rocky coast with its inlets and harbors bathed in constantly changing light. Her first love is watercolors although in the past she also worked with graphics and logo designs. Her award-winning works are found in collections around the world.

Jacobs’ love of Maine and its landscapes shows through in his work. A fourth-generation artist, he is well known as an artist and teacher of painting in the New England area. He is a member of the Society of Marine Painters, the American Society of Marine Artists and a member of Coast Guard Artists.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

