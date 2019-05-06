The Maine Lottery on Monday singled out three stores, including one in Lisbon, for being top sellers of lottery tickets in Maine.

Those stores paid more than $2.1 million in lottery ticket prize money to their customers, according to a news release issued by the state agency.

Hannaford in Biddeford, Broadway Variety in South Portland and Lisbon Street News in Lisbon were recognized by the Maine Lottery for being the top three stores for lottery sales in Maine.

The three stores combined for sales of more than $3.8 million and shared commissions of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery.

