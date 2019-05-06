100 years ago: 1919

L. Frank Baum, the author of “The Wizard of Oz” and many other plays and books, died at home last night of heart trouble. He is survived by a widow and four children.

50 years ago: 1969

The Androscoggin Democratic Women’s Club will meet Tuesday in the Grand Jury Room at the County Building in Auburn when the nominating committee will report and new officers will be elected. Mary Jane Lesperance, chairman of the annual banquet will report and banquet plans will be made.

25 years ago: 1994

A lack of access to technology may be preventing students in Auburn from competing for jobs to the workforce, according to a recent survey. The computer assessment found that students at Auburn elementary, middle and high schools are deprived of available information A technology committee consisting of 12 members from around the state was recently established to compare the technology needed for Maine schools. On Tuesday the committee met at Chamberlain School to evaluate a presentation prepared by Pam Buffington, a computer literacy teacher at Edward Little High School, and her classes.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

