PARIS — Roland St. Amour was named Veteran of the Month for April at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris.

He was 19 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1943.

St. Amour trained as a gunner for the 3rd Armored “Spearhead” Division of the 486th Armored Anti-Aircraft Battalion. The battalion landed on Omaha Beach in June 1944. In April 1945, the Division discovered the Dora-Mittelbau Concentration Camp in Thuringia, Germany, and liberated 250 ill and starving prisoners.

When honorably discharged in December 1945, St. Amour had spent two years in active combat, having fought in five campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe.

He returned to Germany in 1995 to visit some of those liberated from the concentration camp.

After his military service, St. Amour was employed days at the Bates Mill in Lewiston as a dyer and evenings as a door-to-door salesman for W.T. Rawleigh Co. He retired at 65 and worked at Shaw’s Supermarket for 15 years before caring for his wife, Rena, who has dementia.

The couple has three sons and a daughter, and five grandchildren.

Among other activities he enjoys spending time with his wife who resides at the veterans’ home.

