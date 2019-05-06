BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander David Price on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis, the team announced Monday.

Right-hander Ryan Weber was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s spot on the 25-man major league roster.

Price, 33, is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts for the Red Sox this season. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four outings, posting a 2.63 ERA in that time. Price, who was scheduled to start Tuesday night in Baltimore, was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 3.

Price was slowed by elbow problems throughout 2017. He didn’t make his first start for Boston until May 29 due to a strained elbow and didn’t pitch for the Red Sox between July 22 and Sept. 17 because of elbow inflammation.

Weber, 28, was acquired by Boston as a minor league free agent in December. He’s made 24 major league appearances (eight starts) with the Braves (2015-16), Mariners (2017), and Rays (2018), going 1-5 with a 5.01 ERA. This season for Pawtucket he was 1-1 with a 5.04 ERA in five starts.

METS-RAYS: New York Mets have obtained right-hander Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash.

The 28-year-old was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances, striking out 18 in 14 innings.

METS: Ron Darling, a team broadcaster and former pitcher, said he has thyroid cancer and hopes to return to work in about a month.

Darling issued a statement April 13 saying he planned to have surgery to remove a large mass from his chest and hoped to return to work in May.

BRAVES: Pitcher Kevin Gausman was suspended for five games and fined for throwing a 97 mph fastball behind Jose Urena of Miami last week. Gausman appealed the penalty.

