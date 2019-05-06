LEWISTON — With the birds returning, the Stanton Bird Club is offering field trips on Tuesdays, May 14 and 21, at 6:30 a.m. at the front of Hathorn Hall at Bates College, 3 Andrews Road. The walk will end at Lake Andrews at 8:30 a.m. The walk leaders include Judy Marden, Doug Boyd, Steve Reed and Christine Murray. For information, call Reed at 207-319-6630.

The first of the regular weekend walks is Saturday, May 11, meeting at Staples across from Marquis Signs at 6:30 a.m. and returning by noon. The destination is Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The site is a hot spot for returning spring migrants, particularly warblers. Leader is Dan Marquis, who can be reached at 207-513-8213.

Stanton’s longest continually offered walk takes place Saturday, May 18. The Warren Warbler Walk in Auburn is from 7:30 to 11 a.m. It goes through prime habitat, including riparian, woodland and farm fields. Meet at J.C. Penney in Auburn. Doug Boyd is leader and can be reached at 207-754-7226.

During the summer and fall, bird walks are held every other Wednesday morning from late May through October at various locations. Walks last from 8 to 11 a.m. Dates and locations are posted on the club’s website. Leaders are Stan and Joan DeOrsey. For more information, contact them at 207-406-4741.

The Stanton Bird Club manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary and the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. It seeks to encourage the enjoyment and protection of natural surroundings.

For more information go to StantonBirdClub.org.

filed under: