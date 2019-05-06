FARMINGTON —The University of Maine Campus Police Department has announced closures for Saturday’s 2019 UMF commencement ceremony.

High Street from Middle Street to Maple Avenue and all of South Street in Farmington will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the ceremony, according to a release.

Southbound traffic will not be permitted on High Street during the event times listed above, but Farmington residents residing on side streets between Maple Avenue and Lake Avenue will be permitted through the barricaded area from the Maple Avenue side.

People are asked to advise the UMF officers conducting the traffic detail if this is the case and travel will be permitted to a person’s residence.

Increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic are expected all day so use caution when traveling throughout downtown Farmington on this day, according to the release. If the weather is bad, the commencement ceremony will be held in the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center on Quebec Street in Farmington.

