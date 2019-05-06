FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will once again host the annual Mount Blue High School Student Art Show from May 16 through June 1, in the Emery Community Arts Center, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Mt. Blue Campus Artist Community celebrates the work from all classes throughout the school and all levels of artists. This year’s exhibit, curated by high school art teachers Nienke Adamse and Pamela Chernesky, showcases both 2-D and 3-D visual art by introductory art and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) students, as well as advanced artists from 2-D art, 3-D art, ceramics, advanced ceramics, advanced art and AP art.

This year’s show also includes the work of Mt. Blue artists from across the curriculum, including work from English language arts, science and social studies classes.

Students focus on demonstrating proficiency of the art standards by using the elements of art and principles of design to create unique and interesting compositions. They also focus on the “8 Studio Habits of Mind,” which consists of: Develop Craft; Engage and Persist; Envision; Express; Observe; Reflect; Stretch and Explore; and Understand Art Worlds. This describes educators’ thinking of an approach to develop mindful art practice and take creative risks.

In the Flex Gallery, advanced visual art department students will exhibit their work along with 3-D work from students in a variety of courses. Through the halls, other artists’ work will be included in group displays highlighting a technique, an element or principle of art and design, a theme, a design challenge or content learning targets from other subject areas. Viewers will experience a wide range of 2-D and 3-D materials and processes including collage, painting, pastels, mixed media, ceramics and other sculptural pieces.

Students enjoy choice-based assignments where they can create personally relevant works around a theme or to solve a design challenge. Choice-based art education supports multiple modes of learning and assessment for the diverse needs of students and increases student engagement.

The Mt. Blue Campus Artist Community exhibit is sponsored by the UMF Emery Community Arts Center. For more information, call Emery Community Arts Center at 207-778-7000.

