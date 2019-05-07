Everyone knows why people are required to wear seat belts. It is really because when someone gets hurt without wearing a seat belt, the auto insurance companies don’t like that.

I came to realize that you can fight city hall but you cannot fight the insurance companies. So, getting pulled over for not wearing a seat belt will result in a ticket, costing hundreds.

On the other hand, people do not get a ticket for driving or riding on a motorcycle with no helmet on. Why is that?

I have been riding for some 50 years and always have had a helmet on.

Why do people need a helmet while on an ATV, snowmobile or even a bicycle? Why is there no common sense?

Helmet laws make no sense.

Alan Girouard, Hartford

