AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced events for teens during May.

Maine Job Corps for teens and new adults (ages 16-24): Contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the library.

Tweens in the Teen Space: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 8, 15 and 22. Sixth-graders are invited to meet in the Teen Space on the second floor on half-day Wednesdays. There will be crafts or board games available. Get a head start on homework or hang out with friends.

Teens! Library Advisory Board: From 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, ELHS Library. The Teen Library Advisory Board is a joint venture between the APL and the ELHS. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between the libraries, promoting everything the libraries offer to the teens in the community. The board meets biweekly, alternating between the two libraries. Teens interested in joining should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and lovers of the library. Contact Ms. McCurdy at the high school or Donna at the public library.

Gaming Hour: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, May 8 and 22, Androscoggin Community Room. Take a break from studying and stop by the Androscoggin Room on the lower level for video games and snacks. An Xbox and Wii, and a small collection of games are available. Teens are welcome to bring their favorites, but only those rated T and E.

Teens! DIY Takeover: Create with Tape: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Teen Space, meet for a do-it-yourself craft. They will break out the vast assortment of duct and washi tape. Bring something to decorate or create something new. The program is for teens ages 12 to 18 and will include a snack.

Teen Matinee: TBD: From 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Androscoggin Community Room. Think summer, beach and/or baseball. Make a request. The program will include a snack.

Coming up

The annual Summer Library Program theme will be “A Universe of Stories,” featuring stories of all kinds. The 2019 program will run from June 25 to Aug. 8. Teens will be able to pick up activity sheets. For each six activities completed, turn in a sheet to be entered into weekly drawings. Those going away over the summer can still participate. There will be one final drawing on Sept. 3 for participants who turn in activity sheets between Aug. 9 and Sept. 3.

The kickoff event will be “Odds Bodkin Presents: Hercules in Hell.” Master Storyteller Odds Bodkin, with a 12-string guitar, will play as he speaks, diving into Greek mythology with the award-winning adventure story. The program is for teens and adults; it is not recommended for children under 11. Visit his website at www.oddsbodkin.net.

Pizza & Pages Great Stories Club: Members will read and discuss “March: Book 3” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell; “Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Brian Stelfreeze; “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman; and “Binti” by Nnedi Okorafor. Teens will get to keep their copies of the books at the conclusion. There will be pizza.

The Teen Summer Library Program is for teens ages 12 to 18, or those entering grades seven to 12.

