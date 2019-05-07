BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center is thrilled to bring multiple award-winning female songwriters Eliza Gilkyson, Gretchen Peters and Mary Gauthier to perform together as an alternative folk supergroup Three Women and The Truth at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the center, 804 Washington St.

This is an opportunity to see three legendary songwriters perform together on one stage. With three voices and three guitars, Three Women and The Truth shares the hard-won wisdom from lifetimes spent in pursuit of the song.

Gilkyson is a twice Grammy-nominated folk singer whose songs have been covered by Joan Baez, Bob Geldof and Rosanne Cash. She has won countless Folk Alliance and Austin Music awards, including 2014’s Songwriter of the Year.

Peters, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, has written songs for artists from Etta James to Bonnie Raitt and The Neville Brothers. In 2015, U.K. newspaper The Telegraph named her one of the greatest 60 female singer-songwriters of all time.

Gauthier, named by the Associated Press as one of the best songwriters of her generation, has released albums that have garnered praise from the LA Times and the New York Times (“best independent release of the year”). Her most recent release, “Rifles & Rosary Beads” (a collection of songs co-written with wounded veterans), was nominated for 2018’s Record of the Year by the Americana Music Association.

Tickets for Three Women and the Truth are $32 in advance and $35 at the door.

For more information, visit www.chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 207-442-8455.

