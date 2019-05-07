LISBON — The Lisbon Historical Society will present a program on the Lisbon Falls fire of 1901 on Wednesday.

Lin Wright’s talk is titled “A Few Bad Days at Lisbon Falls: The Fire of April 6-9, 1901.” She will tell the story of the fire and the minor flooding a couple of days afterward. She will focus on the business district just before the fire and the people affected by it.

Wright is a genealogist and historian and serves on the Androscoggin Historical Society board of directors. She also recently spearheaded the organization of a local genealogical group, the Greater Androscoggin Genealogical Interest Group, which meets on the first Saturday of every month in Auburn.

She is looking forward to serving as a volunteer docent at the Knight House in Auburn this summer.

Wright is a member of the Mary Dillingham-Burnt Meadow Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Maine Mayflower Society, the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the MTM building at 18 School St., Lisbon Falls.

For more information, call 207-353-8510 or email [email protected]

