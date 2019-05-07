LEWISTON — Celebrate Mothers’ Day with the Lewiston Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the municipal parking lot on the corner of Lincoln and Main Street.

Family-friendly activities for the day include live music, kids’ activities and a Mother’s Day raffle basket filled with market goodies. Tables and chairs will be available for visitors to sit and enjoy food and company.

Visitors to the market can expect to shop with new and returning vendors selling farm fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, pork, homemade baked goods, gluten free goods, maple products, fresh cut flowers, perennial plants, handcrafted soap, local art and crafts and much more. Extended hours for the season, staying open until 2, make easier for customers to stop by after weekly religious services or family gatherings.

Customers are able to purchase their goods with a range of currency including cash, credit, debit or SNAP (food stamps) and WIC. The market will also be running its “Market Rewards” program, whereby loyal customers receive a gift certificate after five visit, and the very popular “Seniors Day” program, where seniors 62 and over receive a gift certificate to the market every first Sunday of the month.

Also, the Farmers’ Market has joined other markets across the state in offering the “Maine Harvest Bucks” program, which provides SNAP/EBT users with bonus fresh fruits and vegetables. For more information on the Maine Harvest Bucks program, visit http://maineharvestbucks.org/ or call 207-513-3848.

To see a complete list of participating vendors, to sign up for the e-newsletter or for more information about the market in general, contact [email protected] or 207-513-3848.

Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lewistonfarmersmarket.

