LIVERMORE FALLS — The chairman of the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors asked selectmen Tuesday to consider changing the election of school board representatives to April.

April is when the RSU 73 school budget vote is held. Jay moved its town meeting referendum, which includes the election of selectmen and school directors, to April a few years ago to coincide with the school vote.

Moving the election of Livermore Falls school board directors to coincide with the Jay election would allow new directors to start at the same time, board Chairman Robert Staples said.

The 13-member school board is made up of six representatives from Jay, four from Livermore Falls and three from Livermore.

Livermore Falls holds its annual town meeting referendum and election of selectmen and school directors in June.

Staples said it could possibly save the town money.

He said Livermore, which also holds its elections and a regular town meeting in June, is considering moving everything to April.

Livermore Falls selectmen said they would look into the proposed change.

In other matters, selectmen voted to waive a $25 fee for a special amusement permit for the Livermore Falls History Night and Cruise-in. The event this year will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the downtown area.

The board also voted to split with property owner Dawn Strout the cost of a video sewer inspection camera that searched sewer lines twice. The total bill was $500.

The Sewer Department first asked for the camera to be used to determine if there was a problem with the town’s line or with the property owners’ line. Strout then asked for the camera to be used so when a new sewer line was put in around Christmastime, it would not hit the town’s line.

