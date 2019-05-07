HIRAM — Hunter Driscoll singled home the go-ahead run as Buckfield (3-4) broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the 10th to earn a 9-5 extra-innings road baseball win over Sacopee Valley (3-3) on Tuesday.

Tyler Gammon had a pair of hits for the Bucks.

Dylan Miner and Brandon Capano scored for Sacopee in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Softball

Sacopee 12, Buckfield 10

HIRAM — Lakyn Hink topped off a great game with a walkoff grand slam to straightaway center, powering the Hawks (4-2) as they handed Buckfield’s (6-1) its first loss of the season Tuesday.

The Bucks had taken a 10-7 lead in the top of the seventh with a four-run rally keyed by Hannah Shields’ two-run double.

Hink drove home six runs on four hits. Riley Vacchiano added two singles for Sacopee.

Shields had three hits for the Bucks and Maggie Bragg two.

