HIRAM — Hunter Driscoll singled home the go-ahead run as Buckfield (3-4) broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the 10th to earn a 9-5 extra-innings road baseball win over Sacopee Valley (3-3) on Tuesday.

Tyler Gammon had a pair of hits for the Bucks.

Dylan Miner and Brandon Capano scored for Sacopee in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Softball

Sacopee 12, Buckfield 10

HIRAM — Lakyn Hink topped off a great game with a walkoff grand slam to straightaway center, powering the Hawks (4-2) as they handed Buckfield’s (6-1) its first loss of the season Tuesday.

The Bucks had taken a 10-7 lead in the top of the seventh with a four-run rally keyed by Hannah Shields’ two-run double.

Hink drove home six runs on four hits. Riley Vacchiano added two singles for Sacopee.

Shields had three hits for the Bucks and Maggie Bragg two.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Buckfield Bucks
Related Stories
Latest Articles