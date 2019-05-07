100 years ago: 1919

The Stanton Bird Club had a most successful May bird walk this week when 15 different specimens were seen, one of the new arrivals being a warbler. Prof. Fred I. Pomeroy had charge, and a roundtable was conducted on the bird’s seen thus far this spring.

50 years ago: 1969

A mother-daughter banquet is being planned by the Lewiston-Auburn Christian Women’s Club at Marco’s Restaurant at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday with Miss Edna Sawyer of Portland as the featured speaker. Two young trombonists, Robert and Cliff Libby will provide music, and a display of antique dolls will be presented by Mrs. Clifford of Welchville. Reservations must be made by Monday with Mrs. Ruth Hiltz.

25 years ago: 1994

The Girl Scouts, those masters of uniformity, are upgrading the old, the ill-fitting and the muddied green. The new Junior Girt Scout uniforms — officially introduced Thursday in New York — are hip enough to appeal to The Gap shopper. Juniors, ages 8 to 11 can now wear flowered leggings, scrunch socks, oversized T-shirts and baseball caps — uniting new uniform pieces. The total uniform now has a walking shorts option. The Look was revamped after consultation with Scout focus groups. The verdict: They wanted things more like what they’d see in the Gap or what Esprit was offering. They wanted a uniform they could wear when they were doing service projects or aerobics. It’s now a much hipper color — a Jade green with accents in periwinkle blue, yellow and white pieces.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: