LEWISTON — Sigrid Sibley will be the featured performer at the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Trinity Church on the corner of Spruce and Bates streets.

Sibley is a singer-songwriter from rural Maine. In addition to performing original music, she also enjoys playing folk, bluegrass and traditional fiddle music.

Her influences include artists such as Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, The Band, Ray LaMontagne and Gram Parsons. Sibley performs both as a solo musician and with several local bands in southern Maine. She is studying music education with a focus in composition at the University of Southern Maine.

Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: