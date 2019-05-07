AUBURN – George R. Farris Sr., 88, of Sullivan Road, Greene, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Hospice House of Androscoggin with his loving family by his side. He was born in Leeds on July 7, 1930, the son of the late Guy and Eva (Abbott) Farris and had been a resident of this community all of his life. On June 17, 1950, he married Dell M. (Chateauvert) Farris. And she died on Sept. 21, 2015. He started his own construction business on Nov. 22, 1963, and he always remembered it because it was the day that President Kennedy was assassinated. George and Dell owned and operated George R. Farris Construction from 1963 until 2008; Farris Equipment from 1967 until 2008; and laundromats in Greene and Sabattus. He and his wife enjoyed dancing, traveling to Florida together and golfing. He was a member of the Androscoggin Grange #8, the Kora Temple Shriners, Masons of Turner and one of the founding members of the Greene Men’s Club. He is survived by three sons George Farris Jr. and his wife Gayle, Gerry Farris and his companion Sandra Ames, and Darryl Farris and his wife Cathy, all of Greene; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com . Funeral services honoring George’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Committal services will then follow at Valley Cemetery in Greene. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-9 PM at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George’s memory to the Kora Foundation for the upkeep and preservation in Lewiston: Kora Foundation 11 Sabattus St. Lewiston, Maine 04240 or call Kate Hanson at 207-782-6831

