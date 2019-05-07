Jayce “Pop Pop” Holt, 6, of Waldo Street in Rumford, passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 6, 2012 a son of Katherine Holt and Keone Murray. Jayce was a first grader at Rumford Elementary school and loved playing with his friends on the jungle gym at school. He also loved four wheeling, basketball, listening to and singing rap music, cheering, Batman and the Hulk. Jayce touched a lot of lives in his short time with us, and he will be remembered as a friend to many and a generous little boy. Surviving are his mother, Katherine Holt of Rumford; his father, Keone Murray; siblings, Brooklyn Holt, Asia Hall, Kealjah Murray, Keshai Murray, Amakeya Murray and Amareone Murray; Paternal Grandparents, Charmisa Roberts and Kevin Murray, and Jerome Doyle and Nicki Doyle; uncles, Stephen Holt and Kevin Roberts; and an aunt, Samisa Roberts. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Barbara Holt and Carroll Foster. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday May 9, 2019, at SG Thibault Funeral Home. The family requests that people dress in casual bright colors, no black please.

A private graveside service will be at Farrington-Morton Cemetery in Mexico.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

