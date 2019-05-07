LOVELL – John S. H. Carter, Ph.D., of Lovell, Maine, passed peacefully at home May 5, 2019. A kind man with a big heart, he was an inveterate storyteller and a supporter of everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn (nee Estes); children, Andrew (Tracy) and Beth Ellen (Frank); granddaughter, Rachel; sister, Mary Sara; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, J. Howard Carter and Catherine Howarth Carter, and brothers, Brinly and Casper.

Born in DeLand, Fla., on March 15, 1936, John received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowdoin College in 1958, a master’s degree from University of Vermont in 1966, and a doctorate from American University in Washington, D.C. in 1973. A lifelong lover of music, he played the stand-up bass in a Dixieland jazz band, the Polar Bear 5 Plus 2. He met the love of his life while working as a rink monitor at the Bowdoin Arena. John and Carolyn lived in Vermont and New Hampshire before settling in Arlington, Va., where John worked at Boeing Computer Services as a contract manager with top level security clearance in conjunction with the U.S. Government, finally retiring to the Whitehouse family farm in Lovell in 1994. Always active in church, he served as a deacon at Greenbrier Baptist Church in Arlington and on various nominating and financial committees at Lovell United Church of Christ. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for 35 years and was a Life Member and supporter of the Fryeburg Fair. He believed strongly in education and was elected to be the Lovell representative on the Board of Education of Maine School Administrative District #72 for 12 years and served on the Board of Directors of Eastern Slope Regional Airport, Fryeburg, Maine for 18 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Wednesday evening from 6- 8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Private interment will be at Wayside Cemetery in West Paris.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday May 11, at 3 p.m., at the Lovell United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Memorial Fund of United Church of Christ, Lovell.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: