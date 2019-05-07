AUBURN – Karen Louise Cook, 52, passed away May 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side after a valiant fight against cancer. Karen was born Nov. 29, 1966, in Biddeford, the daughter of Laurence R. & Rose-Marie Marcotte.She was a graduate of Edward Little High School and went on to be a paralegal at Shankman Associates for 35 years (if you asked when she started, she would answer at the age of 12). She had a great sense of humor. Karen met the love of her life, Jon Cook, and they were married in 1998, and have spent the last 21 years living a wonderful life together.Karen was an active woman and had many hobbies that she and Jon enjoyed together. They spent many days skiing at Sugarloaf and Sunday River, riding their Harley Davidson, and taking long rides in her Mustang Convertible. She enjoyed the White Mountains in New Hampshire and the sandy beaches along the Maine Coast. Every year she loved supporting and participating in The L-A Harley-Davidson Camp Sunshine Ride to Sugarloaf. She was a member of William J Rodgers Post 153, American Legion Auxiliary, and New Auburn Social Club.Karen was predeceased by her father Laurence R. Marcotte. She is survived by her husband Jon Cook; mother Rose-Marie Marcotte; son Jason Cook and significant other Trina Turgeon, daughter Breanna and husband Devin Robbins; grandchildren Jaxon and Elijah Cook, Caroline and Conner Robbins, Kaiden Turgoen; brother David Marcotte and fiancé Jessica Blanchard; nieces Anna-Rose Marcotte and Abigayle Carney, nephew Austin Garey; father- in-law Jim Cook and wife Paula, mother-in-law Carmen Cook and husband Robert Morlock; sister in-law Michelle and husband Jack Packham; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The Family would like to say thank you to the following, Dr. Rausch, Nurse Megan and all the staff at Hematology Oncology Department of CMMC, Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice and the staff at, Androscoggin Hospice House, TEAM KAREN, for their support. *WAKE UP, KICK ASS AND REPEAT*Visiting Hours will be held at the Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A memorial service will begin at noon, followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Post 153. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to share stories and leave condolences for Karen’s family and friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Returning Karen’s Kindness to the Maine Cancer Foundation at https://mainecancer.org/donate-now or by mail: Maine Cancer Foundation 170 US Rte. 1, Suite 250 Falmouth, ME 04105

