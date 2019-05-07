Charges

Lewiston

• Destiny Gagne, 33, of 95 Old Greene Rd., Greene, violating conditions of release, operating under suspension, 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Bates Street.

• Abdikadir Nur, 19, of 303 Aspen Ct., Auburn, disorderly conduct, 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Knox Street.

• Jeffrey Camous, 37, of 112 Howe St., warrant for unpaid fines, 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Lisbon Street.

• Richard Luiz, 36, transient, warrant for failure to appear, 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Montello Street.

• Robert Brimage, 40, of 163 Bates St., warrant for unpaid restitution, 4:10 p.m. Sunday on Pine Street.

Androscoggin County

• Zacheriah Laurinaitis, 28, of 37 Glenview Dr., Sabattus, warrant for unpaid fines, 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Glenview Drive by the Sabattus Police Department.

• John McKenna, 39, of 26 Sawyer Rd., Poland, domestic violence terrorizing, 1:43 p.m. Sunday on Sawyer Road by the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: