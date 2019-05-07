Charges
Lewiston
• Destiny Gagne, 33, of 95 Old Greene Rd., Greene, violating conditions of release, operating under suspension, 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Bates Street.
• Abdikadir Nur, 19, of 303 Aspen Ct., Auburn, disorderly conduct, 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Knox Street.
• Jeffrey Camous, 37, of 112 Howe St., warrant for unpaid fines, 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Lisbon Street.
• Richard Luiz, 36, transient, warrant for failure to appear, 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Montello Street.
• Robert Brimage, 40, of 163 Bates St., warrant for unpaid restitution, 4:10 p.m. Sunday on Pine Street.
Androscoggin County
• Zacheriah Laurinaitis, 28, of 37 Glenview Dr., Sabattus, warrant for unpaid fines, 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Glenview Drive by the Sabattus Police Department.
• John McKenna, 39, of 26 Sawyer Rd., Poland, domestic violence terrorizing, 1:43 p.m. Sunday on Sawyer Road by the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office.
