Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joseph Poliquin, 41, of Auburn, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and falsifying evidence, 9:37 p.m. Monday in Auburn.

• Mustaf Abdille, 32, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:48 p.m. Tuesday on Route 4 in Turner.

Auburn

• Jair Johnson, 22, of Houston, Texas, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at Central Maine Community College.

Lewiston

• Isaac Witham, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:46 p.m. Monday at the intersection of College and Bartlett streets.

• Peter Vaillancourt, 44, of Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:53 a.m. Tuesday on Pine Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Sharon Fuller, 70, of Auburn and Tyneal A. Mulliner, 34, of Auburn collided at 7:28 a.m. May 2 on Stevens Mill Road. The 2017 Toyota owned by Fuller and the 2012 Hyundai owned by Mulliner both received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Andrew D. Swan, 19, of Turner and Christopher M. Doughty, 51, of Readfield collided at 11:35 a.m. May 2 on Veterans Memorial Bridge. The 2017 Ford driven by Swan and owned by Peter A. Swan of Turner and the 2007 Volvo driven by Doughty and owned by YRC Inc. of Overland Park, Kansas, were towed.

• Shayne C. Davis, 23, of Auburn was driving north at 12:46 a.m. Friday on High Street when he struck the rear end of a legally parked vehicle owned by Jennifer L. Berry, 48, of Auburn at a high rate of speed. Auburn Patrol Officer Andrew Jarman said Berry’s vehicle rolled over and came to a rest in the middle of High Street. Jarman said Davis fled the scene prior to police arriving. The 2001 Dodge driven by Davis and owned by Shawn T. Hendricks of Minot and the 2013 Toyota owned by Berry were towed.

• Dakota Carroll, 26, of Auburn was driving north at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Hotel Road when he saw a vehicle driven by Herman Saucier, 85, of Lisbon parked on the right side of the road. Carroll told police he looked to the left at a crowd of people waving to him, and when he looked back to the road, Saucier had pulled back onto the road. Carroll stomped his breaks and slid into a nearby ditch. The 2005 Harley-Davidson owned by Carroll received functional damage and the 2010 Nissan owned by Saucier received no damage.

• Vehicles driven by Melanie H. Binkhorst, 20, of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Jesse A. Hahnel, 23, of New Gloucester collided at 5:58 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Minot and Western avenues. The 2012 Jeep driven by Binkhorst and owned by Gordon K. Binkhorst of West Hartford, Connecticut, and the 2006 Subaru owned by Hahnel received functional damage.

• Roxanne D. Cormier, 53, of Auburn was stopped at a traffic light at 7:06 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street when a black, four-door sedan with a Connecticut registration struck her in the rear with its front end and then drove away down a side street. The 2007 Ford driven by Cormier and owned by Edmund P. Seeley of Madison received minor damage.

Lewiston

• Rachel J. Lessard, 58, of Greene was driving south at 7:10 a.m. Monday on Main Street when a deer crossed the road in front of her. Lessard said she could not stop or avoid the deer and struck it with the front end of her vehicle. The 2018 Honda owned by Lessard received functional damage.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: