Arrests

Androscoggin County

•Jerry Emery, 36, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 9:12 p.m. Sunday, at 16 Upland Road in Lisbon.

Auburn

•Joshua Oakes, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, at 46 University St.

•Felicia Cadman, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7:30 a.m. Monday, at 8 Fairmount Ave.

•Jeffrey Bean, 34, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:12 a.m. Monday, at 8 Fairmount Ave.

Lewiston

•Stephen Daigle, 66, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 8:26 p.m. Sunday, at 1386 Lisbon St.

•Jessica Hart, 29, transient, on an outstanding warrant, 1:07 p.m. Monday, at Kennedy Park.

Accidents

•Roxanne D. Cormier, 53, of Auburn was backing up her vehicle at 10:39 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Big Apple gas station on Main Street when she struck a vehicle parked by Samantha A. Burt, 31, of Lewiston. The 2007 Ford driven by Cormier and owned by Edmund P. Seeley of Madison and the 2001 Mercury parked by Burt and owned by Wilfred R. Morrissette of Auburn received functional damage.

•Vehicles driven by Lorraine H. Lamare, 79, of Lewiston and Ryan S. Blouin, 18, of Lewiston collided at 2:42 p.m. Friday on Main Street. The 2001 Honda owned by Lamare and the 2007 Ford driven by Bloyin and owned by Wendy L. Blouin of Lewiston received functional damage.

•Makiwa Ulimwengu, 39, of Lewiston was driving west on Maple Street when he swerved right to avoid children who ran across the street in front of his car. Ulimwengu struck three parked vehicles: a 2008 Saturn owned by Yussuf S. Ali of Lewiston, a 2016 Chevrolet owned by Sharmake A. Haji of Lewiston, and a 2012 Toyota owned by Muslima Hassan of Lewiston. The 2008 Saturn owned by Ulimwengu and the three parked vehicles all received functional damage.

