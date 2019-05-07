DIXFIELD — The Regional School Unit 56 board of directors has approved Dirigo High School Outdoor Club’s request to take a trip to The Forks on the Kennebec River.

The Outdoor Club plans to take part in the Teens to Trails Spring Thing weekend May 18 and 19 at a campground in The Forks. While camping out, club members will join other Outdoor Club participants from throughtout Maine in team-building activities, whitewater rafting, swimming in a pool, playing volleyball and having bonfires, according to Outdoor Club adviser Karolyn Buotte.

The board of directors Monday also approved an overnight trip May 24 and 25 for 10 freshmen, who will be backpacking to Sabbath Day Pond in the unorganized territory of West Central Franklin, near Rangeley Plantation. Science teacher Ann Speth requested the trip for the students who are taking her foundations of science class.

“We will take an overnight backpacking trip to Sabbath Day Pond to do trail work with the Maine Appalachian Trail Conference personnel,” Speth said.

“We’ll be hiking in 3.8 miles to the campsite and doing trail work along the way, such as putting in stones steps, cleaning out water bars and staining a tent platform that is at the campsite.”

The Outing Club students’ overnight trip to Sabbath Day Pond is in its eighth year. Buotte usually leads the trip, but this Speth will take the lead role.

“I’m taking responsibility this year because the trail work fits well with my curriculum, which includes the topics of cellular respiration, photosynthesis and climate change,’ Speth said. “I also want my students to get some real-world experience to supplement their education.”

The board also approved an overnight Project Graduation trip to Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, New Hampshire, following the June 7 graduation of the Class of 2019.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: