RUMFORD — After many fundraising events in 2018 and 2019, the Rumford Point Congregational Church recently signed a contract with Mid-Maine Restoration for the steeple project to be done this fall.

The steeple will be covered with copper and painted to match the rest of the church. The existing wood on the 1860s steeple is porous and will no longer hold paint. The louvers and surrounding wood will be repaired and painted. All work will be done in accordance with historic building requirements. Access to the belfry will be improved and lighting added to make it safer to pass through. The workers will operate from bosun chairs.

In December 2018, the church received a $55,000 matching grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Steeple Restoration Fund. To date, church fundraising for the match is up to $33,270, so in the next few months several more events will take place.

On the calendar right now are a Mother/Daughter Tea at the Rumford Point Church from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, and a dance/concert with the Cobblestones, a group out of the Oxford Hills area, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 12. Visit their website at www.thecobblestones.net.

Also being planned are some musical presentations — hymn sing, 100-year songs with Bob Elliott and area church organists’ concert — programs on vintage aprons and/or clothing, geographical features of this part of Maine, food sales and raffles. Another smaller grant has been applied for as well and a GoFundMe page set up.

Anyone wishing to donate to the restoration efforts may make checks out to Rumford Point Church Steeple Fund and send to P.O. Box 38, Hanover, ME 04237.

