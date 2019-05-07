SABATTUS — The Board of Selectmen signed the Regional School Unit 4 budget warrant Tuesday night, allowing the school board to move forward with the budget process.

Sabattus’ portion of the school bill, if the budget passes as proposed, would increase by $101,000. Taxpayers would see a 30 cent increase to the property tax rate.

If the municipal budget passes as recommended by selectmen at the town meeting Thursday, May 16, it would mean a 15 cent decrease to the tax rate.

That would leave taxpayers with an overall increase of 15 cents to the tax rate, which is currently $17.75 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Selectman Guy Desjardins said he was concerned residents will ask for the $100,000 increase to be cut on the municipal side.

“I don’t think that should fall on us,” Selectman Connie Castonguay said. “The cut should come from the school budget.”

Board Chairman Mark Duquette said with the $1 drop in the tax rate two years ago and staying flat last year, a 15 cent increase in the third year would not be too bad.

“I’d like to see the increase be lower, but I think we’re doing OK,” Duquette said.

Residents are scheduled to vote on the municipal budget at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Town Office.

In other matters, Selectman Jean Paul Curran shared his concerns about the intersection of Bowdoinham and Crowley roads and Route 9.

He said the intersection is extremely dangerous and he asked why the town could not get a four-way traffic light there.

Desjardins said he has been asking for a light there for a long time. It is a state road intersection, so any work would have to be done and approved by the state. Even though there have been several fatal accidents in that spot over the past few years, Desjardins said, the state will not put in a light.

“I was told no light there because not enough people have died there,” Desjardins said. “One is too many.”

Town Manager Anthony Ward said he would contact Maine Department of Transportation to bring up the ongoing concerns.

The board also discussed the All States Asphalt paving contract and payment, which was withheld in November after the company violated its contract and the less-than-satisfactory work.

Ward said Tuesday that All States will be repairing last year’s work on the Public Works lot and the transfer station lot, and completing the second part of the Williams Road project.

The first part was a base coat, done in 2018, and the second part, to be done in June, is overlay and shim.

Ward said the town will not pay All States until all of the work is completed and approved by the board.

The Town Office will be closed May 20 and 21 for voter registration training.

