HALLOWELL — On Sunday, May 5, 2019 Curator Myron Beasley judged The Harlow’s 24th annual juried art exhibition. Works of art by 38 artists were selected to be included in the the exhibition out of a total of 370 works submitted by 167 artists.

“Art2019” is on view from May 10 through June 15, at 100 Water St. in the upstairs gallery, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10. “Art2019” prizes will be announced at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the opening to meet the artists and to experience a diverse mix of high quality artwork from all corners of Maine.

This year’s juror is Myron M. Beasley, Ph.D., a professor at Bates College, artist writer and international curator. His writing explores the intersection of cultural politics, art and social change. He has been awarded fellowships and grants by the Andy Warhol Foundation, the Whiting Foundation, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Kindling Fund, The Davis Family Foundation, the Ruth Landes Award from the Reed Foundation, and most recently Dorathea and Leo Rabkin Foundation for his ethnographic writing about art and cultural engagement.

Here is the complete list of artists accepted into “Art2019” by town: Appleton, David Allen; Augusta, Valerie Porter; Belfast, Robert Adler; Bristol, Conrad Guertin; Buxton, Peter Bennett and Michele Caron; Canaan, Kathleen Perelka; Cape Elizabeth, Adriane Herman and Marci Spier; Durham, Stephanie Berry; Falmouth, Jennifer Bush; Freeport, James Chute and Amy Kustra; Gardiner, Matt Demers; Hallowell, Ru Allen and Robert Katz; Harpswell, Doreen Nardone; Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, Rosie Ranauro; Kennebunk, Tanya Fletcher; Manchester, Bruce Armstrong and Edward Buonvecchio; Nobleboro, Carolyn Gabbe; Norway, Anne Stuer; Orono, Mary Manley; Orr’s Island, Catherine Gibson; Pittston, Scott Minzy; Port Clyde, Ron Crusan; Portland, Leah Cross and M P Landis; Readfield, Camille Davidson; Rochester, New Hampshire, Jayne Adams; Temple, Tom Jessen; Topsham, Andrew Edwards; Waldoboro, Linda Mahoney; Waterville, Ollie Solmitz; Winslow, Michelle McCutcheon; and Yarmouth, Susan Carter and Tammy Ricker.

Visitors are also invited to view “Hypertexture,” a two-person exhibition featuring Ian Trask and Andrew Elijah Edwards, which is on view in the downstairs gallery from May 10 through June 15. The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, in tandem with “Art2019.”

Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

