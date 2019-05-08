ARUNDEL — A local man who allegedly assaulted a woman and was later accused of punching a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the face on Tuesday evening was released from jail after posting $600 bail on Wednesday morning.

The deputy deployed his stun gun and took Cody Rich, 27, into custody, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr.

According to King, deputies were called to the home on Rose Terrace Circle to answer a report of an assault that had allegedly taken place.

When they arrived, they encountered Rich in the driveway, King said in a news release.

“Upon seeing the deputy, Rich charged at him and verbally challenged (him),” said King. “Mr. Rich then tried to retreat into the home, where the caller had reported he had assaulted another resident of the home prior to police arrival.”

That is when Rich allegedly punched Deputy Chris Woodcock in the face.

Rich was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, assault on a police officer and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

He is scheduled to appear at Biddeford District Court on June 5 to answer the charges.

