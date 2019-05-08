FARMINGTON — A Brewer man was sentenced Wednesday to 364 days in jail — with all but 88 days suspended — for sexually abusing a girl younger than 15 in Jay in 2017.

Adam B. Carrick, 37, who pleaded guilty Monday, will also serve one year of probation and must register as a sex offender for between 10 and 25 years, depending on what the Maine Department of Corrections determines, according to Deputy District Attorney James Andrews.

Carrick had faced a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor, which prevented the case from going to trial and the victim from having to testify. The felony charge was dismissed.

Carrick, who had no criminal history, was arrested Sept. 30, 2018, on a Jay Police Department warrant in Hancock County. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

The victim was abused several times “on or about Jan. 1, 2017,” according to court documents.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said he received a Maine Department of Health and Human Services referral from the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office on July 13, 2018.

Detective Kenneth Charles of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the girl July 19 at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Farmington, while Caton and a DHHS representative observed, according to police.

Carrick’s probation conditions stipulate he undergo sex offender counseling and have no contact with the victim or some members of her family.

Andrews told the court the victim, who did not want to testify, has been contacted and supports the disposition.

Carrick could be sentenced to another 276 days in jail if he violates the terms of his probation, according to Judge Brent Davis.

