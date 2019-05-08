LEWISTON — The Center for Wisdom’s Women invites all French-speaking women, Mainers and newer immigrants, to attend a focus group from 10 to 11:30 a.m Tuesday, May 7. The gathering is intended to open a conversation about formation of a new French-focused community group.

The new group for French-speaking women will begin regular meetings at the Center for Wisdom’s Women in September. It will be a time for women to speak French and a bit of English, too, and through doing so, discuss current events, culture, family and self.

Driving the formation of this new group is a recognition that meaningful things happen when diverse groups of women gather. Efforts to create this group reflect the belief that sharing time together and connecting through the French language can be a powerful way of bringing people together who have both shared and differing histories and experiences of living in Lewiston and beyond.

The group is intended to be a comfortable, inclusive and empowering space for women from many different walks of life. The purpose of the May 7 conversation is for local women to fundamentally determine the nature of the group and how it will be shaped. The conversation will be hosted and facilitated by Hannah McKenzie, a student at Bates College who is originally from Baltimore but feels increasing ties to Lewiston communities.

Snacks will be offered. Attendance is free and no reservations are needed.

The Center for Wisdom’s Women is a day drop-in center for women. It is off Bates Street between Pine and Ash streets. Parking is available at the site. For more information, call 207-513-3922 or visit www.wisdomswomen.org.

