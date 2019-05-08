St. Dominic Academy didn’t have to wait too long or go too far to find its next boys ice hockey coach.

Dan D’Auteuil Jr. has been hired as the new head coach of the program, according to a news release sent out by the school Wednesday.

D’Auteuil was an assistant coach from 2015-18 for head coach Bob Parker, who stepped down less than three weeks ago after leading the Saints to the program’s 26th state championship in March.

In all, D’Auteuil has more than 13 years of coaching experience, as well as a decade of experience as an official. Before he was a varsity assistant, D’Auteuil was the St. Dom’s middle school coach from 2013-15 and led the team to the SMMSHL Soule Division state championship in his final year.

He also has experience coaching with the Maine Gladiators club program.

D’Auteuil is a 1986 graduate of St. Dom’s, and he helped lead the Saints to the state championship as a senior.

Off the ice, D’Auteuil has worked as an attorney at Isaacson & Raymond, PA, in Lewiston since 1993.

