PHILLIPS — Fly Rod Cosby Days will return to Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps, 35 Fox Carlton Rd., on May 17, 18, and 19. This is the second year the fly fishing and outdoor skills weekend has been held, said Jon Pound, owner of the camps.

“This year’s celebration of Maine’s legendary sports woman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, has expanded to include events throughout Phillips,” he added.

Fly Rod was born in and grew up in Phillips and is noted for her fishing and hunting skills and her efforts at promoting Maine during the late 1800s and early 1900s as an ideal destination for outdoor sporting activities, he said.

“For her accomplishments, Crosby was recently inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.” said Pound.

Friday evening kicks off with a potluck supper at 4:45 p.m., followed by the story of Crosby, as told by Pam Matthews. At 6:45 p.m., a telling of the tragic story of Appalachian Trail hiker Geraldine Largay will be told by Ken Riendeau, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school instructor. Riendeau’s search and rescue team was instrumental in searching for the missing hiker.

The Phillips Historical Society will unveil its Fly Rod Crosby exhibit at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. That evening, the Phillips Area Community Center will present dinner and a show with the Sandy River Ramblers. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Other events scheduled throughout the weekend include fly fishing clinics (traditional, Tenkara and Spey), outdoor survival school, fly tying instruction, fly fishing trip, map and compass course, eco tour, nature photography clinic, mountain biking and hiking on the Fly Rod Crosby Trail, train rides on the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad, exhibitors fair, bucket raffle and pancake breakfast.

Pre-registration is required for most events. Cabin lodging, camping and hammock hanging is available. For more information or to register, visit www.foxcarltonpond.com, or call 491-5865.

