Franklin Savings Bank’s River Valley branch in Rumford was recognized recently by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce at its 2019 Annual Meeting. The branch was presented with the 2019 Customer Service Award and thanks for its “outstanding customer service to the River Valley area.” The bank branch also received a legislative sentiment from the Maine Legislature, a letter of congratulations form Sen. Susan Collins and a certificate of special recognition from Sen. Angus King Jr. Sharing the award are, front row, from left: Carlos Monsalve, Stacy Fortin, Diane Perry, Linda Law, Theresa Bowie and Kristen Rowley. Back row: Jen Merrill, Jen McPherson, Elizabeth Farrar, Diana Bedard, Rachel Desroches, Rich Allen, April McLean, Jada Childs, Leanne Gagne and Angela Cushman.
