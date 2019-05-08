GARDINER — Maine Event Comedy presents Funniest Comic in New England finalist Kyron Hobdy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. The show will also feature Julie Poulin, David McLaughlin and Jeff Medoff.

Hobdy, who regularly works with Maine comedy legend Bob Marley, has become a New England favorite by mixing relatable life experiences with self-effacing humor. The Windham resident was a recent selection to the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas and has performed at Nick’s Comedy Stop in Boston, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and Foxwoods Casino.

Poulin is making waves in her young stand-up career. She recently bested a field of 20 comedians from throughout New England in winning the Tightest Five contest. A few months later, she won the Central Maine Comedy Invitational at Lewiston’s Franco Center.

McLaughlin hails from Somerville, Massachusetts, and is not shy about taking his familial issues to the stage. He’s a regular at the world famous Comedy Studio, produces the Clean Comedy Showcase at ImprovBoston and was selected for the 2018 Salem Comedy Festival.

Medoff recently advanced to the second round of the Last Comix Standing contest at Mohegan Sun. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, Nick’s Comedy Stop and dozens of other venues across New England and beyond.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content.

For more information, call 207-582-7144.

