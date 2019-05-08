AUBURN — A Livermore man was sentenced Wednesday to serve three years in prison for manslaughter.

Christian J. Parlin, 24, is expected to serve three years of a 10-year sentence, beginning in June. A charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence was dismissed by prosecutors.

Investigators said Parlin caused a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Turner that killed William Rodgers, 54, of Jay, whose wife and daughter witnessed Parlin’s sentencing at Androscoggin County Superior Court.

“Because of one stupid act on your part, I will no longer have my husband, a man I loved dearly. My daughter no longer has her father to teach her things or to see her accomplishments,” Lori Rodgers wrote in a letter that was read in court by a victim advocate. “I hope you think about what you have done every single day of your life.”

Rodgers wrote she might be able to forgive Parlin, “but not at this time.”

Rebecca Rodgers wrote that Parlin should have known better than to drink and drive.

“There is nothing but pain, knowing this,” she wrote.

Parlin declined to address the court.

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mador said the level of alcohol in Parlin’s blood was 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit.

After he is released from prison, Parlin will be on probation for three years. During that time, he will be barred from consuming alcohol or using illegal drugs and marijuana, for which he can be searched and tested at random.

He will also be required to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, and will not be allowed to drive any motor vehicle. He may not go into any bars or the bar areas of restaurants, Justice MaryGay Kennedy told him.

Mador said she planned to send a letter to the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles for a permanent revocation of Parlin’s right to operate a motor vehicle. That means Parlin will have to wait for a decade after serving all of the time of his sentence before he can reapply to the DMV for a license.

To the Rodgers’ family members and friends who attended the sentencing, Kennedy said, “Hang on to your memories and hold each other tight.”

She urged Parlin to participate in the “correctional recovery academy” program while in prison and, after serving his sentence, to speak at schools and other venues about his experience.

“It’s cathartic for you,” Kennedy said, “but it also might help save somebody else’s life.”

