100 years ago: 1919

About 600 people attended the dancing party given by the telephone girls in Auburn Hall Wednesday evening. The affair was held for the benefit of the operators’ union, and about $100 was realized. Guests were W.F. Clark, E.K. Bly and Donald Heath of the Portland’s office. Music was by McLeur’s Orchestra. The dance was arranged by the following committee: Mrs. Hazel Foss, chairman; Dora Bowly, Mina Hawkins, Jane McKenzie and Catherine Hawkins.

50 years ago: 1969

Rep. Louis Jalbert was honored by the Maine House yesterday on his 57th birthday and he was described as a man “who has labored long in the vineyard of legislative activity”.

25 years ago: 1994

For a quarter century, Edward Butters has not given his mother flowers on Mother’s Day, but has given her something just as natural, fresh and green: a day spent playing golf together, of course. Butters, 38, of Norway, was 12 when his mother asked him to join her in the annual Mother’s Day Tournament at the Norway Country Club where she was a member. That was 1967. Tomorrow, 66-year-old Betty Preble of South Paris and her son will tee off for the 27th consecutive tournament.

